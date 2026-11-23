The Tennessee Volunteers defeated Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Saturday, despite being tied in the fourth quarter. Tennessee was able to finish the game with a 14-point victory, as they won the contest 27-13, although they were the team who were expected to lose according to a large majority of betting websites.

The SEC has handed out some weekly awards following the contest, as three Tennessee players were recognized.

Here is who was awarded with an SEC honor following the massive win vs. LSU.

Co-Defensive Player of the Week - Arion Carter

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) college football game between Tennessee and LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Without a question, Arion Carter was one of the very best when it comes to his senior day performance. He was the lone player on the team to finish with double-digit tackles, as he finished with 10 tackles on the game, eight of which came as solo tackles. He finished the game with a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, according to the box score following the game. Carter's brilliance as the captain of this defense has been noticed, and he is only going to get better as the season inches closer to its climax.

Co-Special Teams Player of the Week - Jackson Ross

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee linebacker Brayden Rouse (28) reacts with punter Jackson Ross (98) after making a field goal against Louisiana State during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Jackson Ross was the player I was most certain about being listed with an award. He finished the week with 372 punt yards, including a long of 66 after his senior day moment. Among the eight punts, he finished with one touchback, while also pinning the LSU Tigers inside the 20-yard line a total of five times. He was a weapon, and he gave the LSU Tigers plenty of impossible opportunities to go down the field and score, making him the obvious pick for this weekly award, in my opinion.

Freshman of the Week - Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warms up before a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite a rough start and an underwhelming passing performance from Faizon Brandon, he was listed as this week's SEC Freshman of the Week. Brandon was an elite rusher for the Vols, especially late, when he finished with a 55-yard rushing touchdown. This was the biggest play of the day for the Vols offensively. He finished the day 1-for-6 passing, with an interception; however, his rushing and receiving - yes receiving, allowed him to receive the honor. He finished the week with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with 20 receiving yards on a trick play.

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