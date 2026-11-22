The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their victory over the LSU Tigers, as they played the final regular-season game inside Neyland Stadium, ahead of their last road test on Saturday at Vanderbilt. The Vols walked away with a win by a score of 27-13, dominating the Tigers in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

While many can take credit for this win, there are three players who stood out the most.

Jackson Ross - Punter

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee linebacker Brayden Rouse (28) reacts with punter Jackson Ross (98) after making a field goal against Louisiana State during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, we live in a world where the punter is a top performer. It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers didn't meet expectations offensively. In fact, they had to punt eight times in this game, which goes to show that they needed a special teams weapon, and that is exactly what they got. Ross finished the game with a total of 372 yards through punts, including one touchback in the game, that could have been viewed as the gunner, Joel Wyatt, being in a bad position, or it would have been downed within the five. He pinned the Tigers within the 20 on five of those eight punts, and had a long of 66 on the night. Ross was a weapon, and his effort deserves to be recognized.

Amare Campbell - Linebacker

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) stops LSU wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amare Campbell lit up the stat sheet when it came to the plays that were made behind the line of scrimmage. He led the team in sacks with two of the eight on the night, while also finishing the game with three tackles for a loss. Campbell has been someone that the team relies on in a heavily crowded linebacker room, and it goes to show that the trust in him has paid off. One could argue that he has been the best linebacker for the Vols in the latter half of the season, although you still have to consider Arion Carter for that as well.

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Arion Carter - Linebacker

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) college football game between Tennessee and LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On senior day, the featured player on the roster who made a difference was Arion Carter. Carter led the team in tackles and was the only player to reach double digits in the statistic. Everything was clicking for Carter, who finished with 10 total tackles, eight of which came via a solo tackle. He also finished the game with two tackles for a loss and even had a sack on the night. He was all over the field and had Sam Leavitt in trouble all night long. He has truly taken a step up from his performance last season, and he is going to be a weapon in the final regular-season game, assuming he is healthy for it, as he was seen celebrating with the team despite being injured in the contest.

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