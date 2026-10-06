What George MacIntyre's First Start Means For Tennessee Football

Josh Heupel has made a difficult decision this week involving his quarterback position. True freshman Faizon Brandon has been dealing with an injury, and it has been affecting his play, according to Heupel. Because of this there had to be a change, and the Vols now look to former Brentwood Academy star George MacIntyre to lead the offense.

How George MacIntyre Can Help the Vols Find Their Offense.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anytime there is a quarterback change, the ramifications will be massive. This is no different. We already saw the difference it can make in Tennessee’s come-from-behind win against the Auburn Tigers. When MacIntyre entered the game, the offense changed massively.

The change was due to a few reasons, but what stood out the most was his confidence and trust in himself and his receivers. To be a good quarterback, one does not simply need to see an open receiver and throw; it is more complicated. Many of the throws a quarterback needs to make are based on anticipation. That is where we saw a big difference.

Tennessee football will start George MacIntyre on Saturday against Arkansas.



Take a look:https://t.co/cAby66J1cU pic.twitter.com/DouOPzjzDW — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) October 6, 2026

Like many true freshmen, Brandon would be hesitant to throw an anticipation route. Obviously, some of this was due to the lack of protection that Brandon was receiving; however, MacIntyre did not struggle with this, and it was instantly rewarded with a huge pass to Mike Matthews. If you watch the throw, look at where Matthews is versus the safety. The ball is actually thrown at the safety. MacIntyre trusts his receiver will be where he is supposed to be, and it leads to a big play.

Another thing to note is that MacIntyre was extremely accurate and was not afraid to let it fly. It could be due to the injury, but Brandon at times missed open receivers and held onto the ball too long. MacIntyre did not struggle with this against Auburn. Even when he was blitzed, he knew where his hot routes were and threw accurate balls instead of taking sacks. The poise and control were noticeable.

This change at quarterback could open up the passing offense that has struggled in the more recent contests. The passing game being open always helps the run game as well. With a more balanced attack, the Vols could start putting more pressure on opposing defenses. If the Vols are able to figure out the offense, then they will be a formidable team in the SEC and college football as a whole this season.

At this time, it remains unknown whether this is due to the injury or if it will be a permanent decision. Regardless, MacIntyre has a chance to succeed, and with the little tape that has been shown of the Franklin, Tennessee quarterback at the gunslinger position, the sky is the limit.

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