The junior has five picks through 10 games, and opponents have thrown just four touchdown passes against Tennessee. Add in cornerback Ty Redmond’s 11 pass breakups, and the Vols have an SEC leader at two different spots in the secondary.

The two showed how those numbers come together in Tennessee’s 22–7 win at Texas A&M. Redmond broke up a pass, and Lane and fellow defensive back TJ Metcalf each intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter. The Aggies finished with 93 passing yards and zero touchdown passes, dropping Tennessee’s season average to 164.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after a defensive play during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ty Redmond Builds on His Freshman Season

Redmond earned Freshman All-America honors in 2025 after recording 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He’s already within one breakup of that full-season total. Nine of his first 10 breakups this year came against SEC opponents, including a season-high three at South Carolina. He added his 11th at Kyle Field.

That production gives Tennessee a reliable presence at corner. A breakup on an early down can put an offense behind schedule, and one on third down can end a drive. Redmond’s ability to get a hand on the ball has carried over from his freshman year, even as the Vols have brought in new faces around him.

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) tries to elude Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) during the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dejuan Lane Gives the Vols a Playmaker at Safety

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Lane transferred from Penn State and stepped into a larger role after Edrees Farooq’s injury. His first interception as a Vol went back 41 yards for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. He has since picked off passes against Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas A&M, with his fifth coming in the final three minutes at Kyle Field.

Lane accounts for half of the secondary’s 10 interceptions. TJ Metcalf and Kayin Lee have two apiece, and Tevis Metcalf has one. Linebacker Jeremiah Telander added the other takeaway through the air, giving Tennessee 11 interceptions as a team. Four defensive backs have contributed to that total, giving opposing quarterbacks plenty to account for beyond wherever Lane lines up. The win in College Station offered a glimpse of what that depth means late in a game. Texas A&M entered the fourth quarter within one score, and two different Tennessee defensive backs ended Aggies' possessions with interceptions. Redmond and Lane have the SEC-leading numbers, and the Vols have shown they can get a drive-ending play from elsewhere in the secondary when they need one.

The Vols take on LSU and QB Sam Leavitt this weekend. Leavitt has thrown 12 interceptions this season, with five of those in the red zone. He will face his toughest defense this season, in front of a loud crowd at Neyland Stadium.

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