Tyree Weathersby and Cooper Ranvier Earn SEC Honors After Tennessee’s Win vs. Alabama

Tyree Weathersby earned SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, while Cooper Ranvier received SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week recognition following the Volunteers’ 26-10 victory over the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide. Weathersby shared his award with Florida’s LJ McCray, and Ranvier shared his with Auburn’s Alex McPherson.

Alabama running back Trae’shawn Brown (17) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both delivered in areas that shaped the rivalry game. Weathersby helped Tennessee disrupt Alabama’s offense, while Ranvier made sure the Vols had points to show for their early scoring chances. Weathersby recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble in the victory. His recovery followed a Jeremiah Telander strip-sack in the first quarter, setting up a field goal that pushed Tennessee’s lead to 6-0. He was part of a defensive front that finished with five sacks.

That pressure helped Tennessee control the game. Alabama finished with just 201 total yards, including 54 rushing yards, and converted only two of its 13 third-down attempts. The Vols forced four turnovers and held the Crimson Tide scoreless after halftime. Alabama’s 10 points were its fewest against Tennessee since 2005.

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) celebrates a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranvier’s Work Was Just as Crucial Before The Break

The Tennessee kicker made all four field goal attempts, connecting from 29, 33, 41, and 34 yards. Every kick came in the first half, providing all of Tennessee’s points as the Vols took a 12-10 lead into the locker room. He added both extra points after halftime to finish with 14 points.

His accuracy gave Tennessee time to find the end zone. The offense finished two second-half drives with DeSean Bishop touchdown runs, while the defense kept Alabama from answering. Together, those efforts turned a two-point halftime lead into a convincing rivalry win.

The awards reflect how Tennessee earned this victory. The Vols got pressure up front, created extra possessions, and converted their kicking chances. Weathersby and Ranvier helped turn those details into a result that carried weight across the SEC.

Tennessee improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play while earning its third straight home victory over Alabama. The next challenge comes Saturday at South Carolina, where the Vols will look to build on one of their strongest performances of the season.

These awards are just another sign of the weekly consistency from two of the Vols most reliable players. Now, Tennessee, who is 6-1 and ranked 11th in the country. Travels to face South Carolina. In a pivotal matchup to keep the 2026 momentum moving.

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