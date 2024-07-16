Volunteer Country

WATCH: Cooper Mays Speaks at 2024 SEC Media Days

Tennessee Volunteers veteran offensive lineman Cooper Mays speaks at 2024 SEC Media Days.

Jonathan Williams

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Tennessee center Cooper Mays speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Media Days got kicked off on Monday and theTennessee Volunteers took the podium on day two on Tuesday. Every head coach from the conference along with several players will have a chance to speak to the media this week in Dallas, Texas. On Tuesday, Tennessee veteran offensive lineman Cooper Mays spoke to the media about the upcoming season.

Mays has been part of the program for quite some time and was a massive piece that announced he would be returning for another season. He was joined by fellow teammates linebacker Keenan Pili and defensive lineman Omari Thomas at media days. Here is what Mays had to say to the media at media days on Tuesday:

Mays has received quite a bit of preseason love this year as he has been named to several All-American lists. Mays has played in 40 games with 32 starts, all at center, which will be huge to have on offense this season with Nico Iamaleava entering his first year as the team's full-time starting quatrterback.

2024 SEC Media Days Schedule 

Monday, July 15th

  • Brian Kelly (LSU)
  • Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
  • Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
  • Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)

Tuesday, July 16th

  • Kirby Smart (Georgia)
  • Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
  • Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
  • Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Wednesday, July 17th

  • Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
  • Billy Napier (Florida)
  • Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
  • Steve Sarkisian

Thursday, July 18th

  • Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
  • Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
  • Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
  • Texas A&M (Mike Elko)

