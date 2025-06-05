WATCH: South Carolina Football Players Enjoy a Hilarious Day of White Water Rafting
Watch South Carolina Gamecocks players enjoy a day on the lake with some white water rafting.
The college football offseason can be a grueling time for players as workouts ramp up and the summer heat becomes more brutal. With this, a break from hardcore practices can become a great opportunity for some rest, but also some helpful team building.
The South Carolina Gamecocks participated in this earlier this week as the team participated in a white water rafting event. The Gamecocks social media team was there to record the event and capture some of the key events from the day.
The video showcased a handful of Gamecocks struggling to stay afloat as they trekked the treacherous and choppy waters of the river. The chaotic conditions and athletic efforts resulted in a handful of hilarious moments for fans to enjoy.
Seeing players and coaches enjoy everyday activities can be a great refresher for any football team and can help teams refocus ahead of the regular season. The Gamecocks have lofty expectations entering 2025 as many experts have predicted that the team will reach their first ever College Football Playoff.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that South Carolina leads 11-7-2. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
