WATCH: Tennessee LB Edwin Spillman’s Incredible Story

Some football stories are bigger than football.

For Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman, the journey to Neyland Stadium began thousands of miles from Knoxville, long before he became one of the Volunteers’ key defensive players.

ESPN’s College GameDay put that journey in the national spotlight Saturday, with Marty Smith telling Spillman’s story in a feature titled “Forever Home.” The segment aired as College GameDay visited Knoxville ahead of Tennessee’s matchup with No. 1 Texas.

As ESPN detailed in its preview of the feature, Spillman was only three years old and living in Sierra Leone when tragedy changed his family’s life. His father, a crop farmer, died after a boat he was traveling in capsized during severe weather. His mother was left to care for seven children and eventually made the difficult decision to place Edwin and two of his siblings for adoption.

Tennessee LB Edwin Spillman was just 3 years old growing up in Sierra Leone, when his life would take a turn he never thought possible.



Now he plays a game he loves for the family in the stands and the family in his heart ❤️ @MartySmithESPN pic.twitter.com/zCRwqoae1F — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 26, 2026

Years later, Spillman found a new home in Tennessee.

From Sierra Leone to Tennessee

According to his official Tennessee Athletics biography, Spillman was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone. He arrived in Nashville on Nov. 25, 2013, after being adopted.

Football eventually became an important part of his new life.

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) warming up before the start of a college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spillman developed into one of Tennessee’s top high school prospects at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. According to Tennessee Athletics, he accumulated 305 tackles and 49 tackles for loss during his high school career. He also helped Lipscomb finish 13-0 and capture a second consecutive state championship in 2022.

Spillman's journey also gave him the opportunity to share Rocky Top with his older brother, Nate Spillman, a wide receiver who played for Tennessee during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

For Edwin, however, moving thousands of miles away did not mean forgetting where his story began.

Brothers Edwin and Nate Spillman are photographed on the football field at Lipscomb Academy Wednesday, November 16, 2022. High School Football Nas Spillman Brothers Feature N A At Lipscomb Academy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giving Back to Sierra Leone

Spillman has used his growing platform as a college football player to help others, including people in his native Sierra Leone.

Tennessee Athletics reported that Spillman has completed more than 120 hours of community service and used NIL resources to support the Wan Fambul Foundation, an organization that assists families and children in Sierra Leone. His service efforts have touched areas including education, food security, housing, and child welfare.

Tennessee linebacker Ed Spillman (13) signs a small helmet at a Tennessee Football meet and greet at Food City at 6710 Malone Creek Drive in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those efforts have earned him national recognition.

Spillman was selected to the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, becoming one of only 11 FBS players chosen for the honor. Tennessee also reported that he became the program’s first AFCA Good Works Team selection since Jerod Mayo in 2007.

He was also named a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that recognizes college football players for their community service while also considering academic and athletic achievement.

That makes his story even more remarkable.

The child who once lived thousands of miles away in Sierra Leone is now playing linebacker in front of more than 100,000 fans at Neyland Stadium.

But football is only part of the story.

More Than a Football Story

College GameDay came to Knoxville because of the enormous football game awaiting Tennessee. The Volunteers hosted the show on campus before facing top-ranked Texas inside Neyland Stadium.

Texas ultimately escaped Knoxville with a 20-17 victory, despite Tennessee holding the Longhorns to 262 total yards and 61 rushing yards, according to the official.

Yet before the first snap, Spillman’s story provided a reminder that some of the most meaningful journeys in college football cannot be measured by tackles, wins or championships.

A Tennessee fan takes a picture with Tennessee linebacker Ed Spillman (13) and Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) at a Tennessee Football meet and greet at Food City at 6710 Malone Creek Drive in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spillman has gone from Sierra Leone to Nashville, from Lipscomb Academy to Tennessee, and from a highly regarded recruit to a significant piece of the Volunteers’ defense.

Now, through his work in the community and his connection to the country where his life began, he is making sure his journey reaches far beyond Neyland Stadium.

On Saturday, a national television audience saw why Edwin Spillman’s story is about much more than football.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.