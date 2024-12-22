What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
What is next for the Tennessee Volunteers following their playoff loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes?
The Tennessee Volunteers made their college football playoff debut on Saturday against Ohio State, and it did not go to plan. The Buckeyes dominated Tennessee from the word go and it resulted in a 42-17 loss. The Volunteers couldn't get anything going on either side of the ball, so now that the offseason has officially arrived, what is next?
The first thing on the list is closing out strong in the transfer portal. The winter window closes in a week and the Volunteers will be looking to add some pieces to the roster. Tennessee will be losing some notable players to the NFL draft this offseason, but with quarterback Nico Iamaleava returning for another year, they will want to add more pieces around him.
Another step will be figuring out where Tennessee wants to go next year. The offense leaned on Dylan Sampson and the run game, but with him likely out of the NFL, a new offensive identity will likely need to be formed. Iamaleava entering year two as the starter should be more comfortable, but the offense likely will not look like it did during the 2024 season.
Another topic that needs to be discussed this offseason is what needs to change for Tennessee to consistently compete with playoff-caliber opponents. They defeated Alabama earlier in the year, but success was hard to come by when it came to Georgia and Ohio State. Both games were played on the road, and that certainly plays a role, but if Heupel wants to continue elevating this program as he has, that is the next step for Tennessee.
The season was not a total letdown as the Volunteers made the playoffs for the first time in program history, but there is always a desire for more when you fall short.
