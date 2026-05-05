Where Tennessee Football Ranks Among College Programs Post Spring

The Tennessee Vols made the top 25 following the spring, when it comes to Joel Klatt's list, which is something worth talking about due to the amount of uncertainty around the Tennessee program. The Vols just squeaked by with a ranking that lands them in the top 25, as they finished as the nation's No. 25 team.

The full list goes as follows.

The Full List of Top 25 Programs

Thoughts on @joelklatt's Post-Spring Top 25? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIMQ6aAGp3 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 4, 2026

The Vols made the list with uncertainty on their defense, which is the biggest question mark entering the season. The Vols have a brand new defensive coordinator, as they parted ways with Tim Banks in the offseason. The Vols added Jim Knowles as their defensive coordinator, who spent only one season with the Penn State Nittany Lions after winning a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the defensive coordinator the year prior. For what it's worth, Knowles and his defensive group gave Tennessee nightmares following the conclusion of the Vols' playoff game in Columbus just two seasons ago.

The Vols only retained two position coaches, as they kept William Inge as the linebacker coach and Rodney Garner as the defensive line coach. The Vols added Derek Jones as the new defensive back coach following Willie Martinez being fired, and the first addition, Michael Hunter, left for the NFL just weeks after agreeing to a deal with the Vols staff.

The Vols also added a new safeties coach and EDGE coach, as they made the addition of Anthony Poindexter for co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, along with EDGE coach Andrew Jackson.

As for the offense, the biggest question isn't the talent but who will be playing, as there are multiple position battles. The biggest battle being the quarterback position, which is seemingly coming down to a three-way competition between Ryan Staub, George MacIntyre, and Faizon Brandon. This will be a huge determining factor in how the offense plays, but the weapons around the quarterback should put the Vols in a great position this season.

This season looks to be a gauntlet for the Tennessee program, but if things go well, they could have a much-improved season from a year ago. This could be a season to remember, but the Vols being in the top 25 is great news considering the question marks surrounding the program. It goes to show that the program is still in a solid spot with the changes and uncertainty following the camp.