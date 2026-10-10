What to Look For in The Tennessee vs Arkansas Game

Tennessee football has a clear place to start against Arkansas. Put the ball in DeSean Bishop’s hands. Then let the run game create chances for George MacIntyre. The Razorbacks have struggled to stop strong rushing attacks. That makes Tennessee’s ground game a key factor in Saturday’s SEC matchup.

However, the season average tells only part of the story. Arkansas has allowed 146.0 rushing yards per game and 4.35 yards per carry. Its results against SEC teams paint a much tougher picture.

Arkansas Run Defense Has Struggled Against SEC Teams

Arkansas opened by holding North Alabama to 40 rushing yards on 20 carries. A lower level of competition. That was just 2.00 yards per rush. Next, Utah gained 140 yards on 34 attempts, averaging 4.12 yards per carry.

Then Georgia broke through for 254 yards on 42 rushes. The Bulldogs averaged 6.05 yards per attempt and scored four rushing touchdowns. Arkansas bounced back against Tulsa. It allowed 65 yards on 23 carries, or 2.83 yards per rush.

However, Texas A&M pushed the Razorbacks around last week. The Aggies gained 231 yards on 49 attempts. They averaged 4.71 yards per carry and scored four times on the ground. Together, Georgia and Texas A&M rushed for 485 yards against Arkansas. That is 242.5 yards per game and 5.33 yards per carry.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) scores a touchdown against Auburn during a college football game on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DeSean Bishop Can Set the Tone for Tennessee

Now, Bishop gets his chance. He enters this matchup after rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn. His 34 carries helped Tennessee earn a 24-14 win.

Meanwhile, the Vols average 240.6 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per attempt. That gives them a clear way to test Arkansas early. Watch the first few drives. Can Tennessee’s line open lanes? Can Bishop gain four or five yards before third down?

If so, MacIntyre should face fewer long passing downs. That could help him settle into the tough SEC road game.

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) passes the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre Could Find Passing Opportunities

Arkansas also gives Tennessee reasons to trust the pass. Opponents have completed 66.1% of their passes against the Razorbacks. They average 194.0 passing yards per game and 7.8 yards per attempt.

Moreover, Georgia and Texas A&M combined to complete 75.0% of their passes against Arkansas. Those numbers suggest room for quick throws and play-action chances. Still, Tennessee must protect MacIntyre and avoid costly mistakes.

The key is balance. Bishop can force Arkansas to focus on the run. Then MacIntyre can attack the space that opens behind it. For Tennessee, success in Fayetteville could begin with a simple plan: let Bishop set the tone.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.