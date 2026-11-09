Will The Newly Expanded 24-Team College Football Playoff Go Too Far?

A 24-team College Football Playoff would give more teams a shot. But how many of them would have a real chance to win it all? That is why the push to expand has drawn mixed reviews. The field stays at 12 this season. On Nov. 6, the CFP agreed to a media rights deal with ESPN tied to the 24-team playoff expansion.

More Money and More Hope

Money looks like the main force behind the push. The Associated Press reported a story by Heather Dinich that ESPN offered an extra $345 million per year to double the field. That figure and the total amount help explain why the idea gained ground.

There is a case for more spots. In the NIL era, schools spend more to build and keep their rosters. A wider field gives more of them a goal they can sell to recruits, donors, and fans. Think about a team with three losses in late October. In a larger field, its fans might have a reason to watch every snap. A surge could lead to a playoff bid and, in some cases, a home game. That kind of hope has value, but more hope isn't a strong reason for continued expansion.

BREAKING: The College Football Playoff and ESPN have agreed on a five-year deal that will expand the field to 24 teams in 2027, @CFBHeather reports. https://t.co/SG0MMOuZJE pic.twitter.com/fjkWlQ5Hir — On3 (@On3) November 9, 2026

How Deep Is the Field?

Most years, there are far fewer than 24 teams that look ready to make a title run. A team can be good enough to land in the Top 25 and still be a long way from the best teams in the sport. No system has been perfect. The polls could split the crown. The BCS picked two teams to play for it and left others out. Each change fixed a flaw and gave fans a new line to argue over. At 24 teams, that debate would move to the edge of the Top 25. With the regular season meaning less.

What About the Players?

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Yes, they're being paid now, but at some point the playoff expansion needs to stop. There is a toll on players. The plan will do away with league title games, which will take games off the slate for some teams.

Each extra game means more snaps, more wear and tear, and more chances for injury. That cost should carry weight when the people who run the sport weigh the value of a larger field. A bigger field can keep more fans invested deep into November. Before the sport doubles it, the people making the deal should show why the extra games are worth it for the players who have to play them. As well as consider the value of the regular season.

With Josh Heupel at the helm and the solid upcoming recruiting classes. Tennessee should be in contention yearly for a playoff spot.

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