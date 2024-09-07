LIVE Updates: No. 14 Tennessee vs No. 24 NC State
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to kick off against No. 24 NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic.
Tennessee heads to Bank of America Stadium for the Duke Mayo Classic, where they’ll face their first ranked opponent of the season, No. 24 NC State. The Volunteers opened the season with a dominant offensive showing against Chattanooga, racking up 69 points, with Nico Iamaleava shining in his debut. Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns—all in the first half. Now, Tennessee shifts its focus to the challenge ahead in the Duke Mayo Classic against No. 24 NC State.
The Wolfpack kicked off their season with a 38-21 win over FCS opponent Western Carolina. Running back Jordan Waters powered the offense, racking up 123 rushing yards on 20 carries, while quarterback Cole Gonzales added 211 passing yards and two touchdown passes.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is a 9-point favorite over NC State and holds a -340 advantage on the money line. The Volunteers will kick off against NC State at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
