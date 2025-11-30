Diego Pavia Had Five-Word Message After Vanderbilt’s Statement Win Over Tennessee
Diego Pavia has ushered in history to Nashville.
With a 45-24 win over Tennessee on Saturday, Pavia has led Vanderbilt to a 10-win season for the first time in school history. The No. 14 Commodores have often sat at the cellar of the SEC throughout their history, but on Saturday, they closed out the regular season at 10-2 by defeating their in-state rival.
In the game against No. 19 Tennessee, Pavia overcame a couple early interceptions and went into the half tied 21-21. In the second half, he and the Commodores took over with his fourth-quarter 24-yard rushing touchdown to give Vanderbilt a late two-score lead and eventually, the win.
The victory sealed a historic season for Vanderbilt. It might not be enough to qualify the Commodores for their first College Football Playoff berth, but either way, Pavia made it clear he’s looking to make some more history.
"Take me to New York,” Pavia said during his postgame interview.
Pavia added, “I feel like you look at the numbers, you look at what we got here. Obviously we did something that’s never been done.
Pavia is of course looking to head to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. No Vanderbilt player has ever won the Heisman before, but Pavia, who hit the Heisman pose in Saturday’s game, has a case to become the first.
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea echoed Pavia’s case to win the Heisman.
“He’s got that unique ability to take a game over. Not only that, but as the best player in the country, he also strengthens the performance of everyone on this football team,” Lea said. “… I’m not sure where he’s going to net out statistically with all the guys that will be up for the award, but I can’t imagine there will be many that have s impressive a resume he has. He’s done it in the hardest conference in the country.”
“It is my belief he’s the best football player in the country,” Lea said.
During the victory, Pavia completed 18 of 28 passes for 268 yards, a touchdown and the two picks while rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. This season, Pavia has thrown for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and 18 interceptions while rushing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns.
There’s a good chance Pavia is one of the four Heisman finalists and gets the invite to New York. As for winning the trophy, it might be tough for Pavia to top odds-on favorite Fernando Mendoza, who led Indiana to a historic 12-0 record.