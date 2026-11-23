The Tennessee Volunteers are continuing their dominant stretch of winning, as they continue to be undefeated, despite playing against the then-ranked No. 2 Michigan State Spartans and holding them to fewer than 10 made field goals on the day.

Where Tennessee Now Ranks in the AP Basketball Poll

Nov 20, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris (2) dunks the ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Volunteers were ranked as the No. 14 team, despite beginning the season at No. 8. This means that they dropped six spots, just because they haven't been winning with style points, even though they have yet to lose. Regardless, they have moved back into the top-10 yet again, as they are now ranked as the No. 9 team in the country.

What's Next for Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) dribbles around Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Michigan State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has a huge slate of games ahead of them, as they begin their Players Era 16 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday. They will be beginning the bracket against the Maryland Terrapins, which is a game that they are expected to win.

Each team on this side of the bracket will play a minimum of three games.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"Players Era 16 is part of the expanded Players Era Men’s Championship, which now uses bracket play and a true championship format. Sixteen of the nation’s top programs compete in two eight-team brackets November 24–28 at T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena, and the two bracket winners meet for the title. The event gives fans, teams, sponsors, and media a platform built around elite college basketball, player-first opportunities, national visibility, and premium matchups," according to the official Players Era Website.

The winner of the tournament will get a massive bonus for NIL funding, which is great for Tennessee if they were to win, even having the opportunity to bring more players like Manny Green in from the high school scene, or even Juke Harris-level players from the transfer portal.

This should be extremely fun, but this is something that will completely shift the rankings around come this time next week.

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