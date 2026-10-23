Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Milwaukee Bucks moved up their home opener against the Chicago Bulls to an earlier tip-off to accommodate the Brewers hosting World Series Game 1 tonight.

The Bucks dropped their road opener in Washington, but that was expected as +10.5 underdogs. However, the Bulls’ blowout loss in Toronto was more of a surprise. Chicago lost 135-92 as road favorites on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee took the first three meetings against Chicago last season before the Bulls salvaged a win in the final matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +1.5 (-118)

Bucks -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Bulls -102

Bucks -118

Total

240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Bulls vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, WCGV

Bulls record: 0-1

Bucks record: 0-1

Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – Probable

Nic Claxton – Out

Zach Collins – Probable

Josh Giddey – Probable

Jordan Hawkins – Probable

Dailyn Swain – Probable

Bucks Injury Report

TBA

Bulls vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyler Herro OVER 5.5 Assists (+111)

Tyler Herro had a strong start to his Bucks career after being acquired by the Giannis Antetokounmpo over the summer. He dropped 24 points on 9 of 21 shooting (4 of 11 from deep) while also picking up nine assists.

The guard had a total of 12 potential assists in the game, so there were even more opportunities for Herro to get a few more dimes if his teammates made a few more shots.

I don’t expect Herro to keep up that volume of shooting, so I’m avoiding his point prop for now, but I’ll take plus odds for him to get to six assists after recording nine on Wednesday night.

Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The Bulls and Bucks both lost their season openers, and they both went OVER the total. Chicago allowed 135 points in Toronto, with Milwaukee yielding 128 points in Washington.

The total is now a bit higher in tonight’s matchup, but neither of these squads can really slow things down defensively, and they’re both capable of putting points on the board.

I’ll take the over in a rare Friday afternoon matchup in Milwaukee.

Pick: OVER 240.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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