How To Watch: Tennessee Vs. Montana Basketball Game
The Vols look to improve to 3-0 as they take on a sneaky 2-1 Montana team.
Tennessee basketball is set for their second home game and their third game of the season. They will be taking on Montana who is currently 2-1.
Tennessee enters this game undefeated with a 2-0 record following their recent performance against Louisville. They defeated the ACC team by 22 points on the road.
Montana is led by senior Kai Johnson. Johnson is averaging 16.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 0.7 blocks as a 6-foot-4 guard. Johnson is off to one of the hottest starts in college basketball as the Vols will look to disrupt his success early on.
Tennessee is led by Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier who will be the guards opening the game likely. Lanier is averaging 18.5 points being the primary scorer on the team Zeigler is the primary playmaker averaging 8 assists a game all while averaging 16 points. He is averaging 7.5 turnovers a game after having a horrendous start and finishing with 11 against Louisville. Zeigler is the veteran leader for the Vols and will have a tough task ahead of him as he looks to clean up his turnover issue.
Here are all the details that you need to know including how to watch Montana vs. Tennessee later tonight.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 13th, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Watch: SECN+/ESPN+
- Montana Player To Watch: Kai Johnson
- Tennessee Player To Watch: Zakai Zeigler
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Line: -23.5 Tennessee
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 98.2%, Montana 1.8%
