Former Tennessee Basketball Player Receives Fifth-Year Eligibility, But Won't Play for the Vols

With the emergence of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), college athletes are looking for ways to maximize their careers. This is especially true for people who do not have options for the top professional leagues but are still valuable to college programs. It is hard to blame these college athletes because they can continue to play the sport they love and, in many cases, make respectable money to do so. Because of the Louisiana lawsuit, one former Tennessee Volunteer has successfully found a way to return to college.

Former Volunteer Guard Amaree Abram Is Returning to College.

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Amaree Abram (77) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amaree Abram spent one season in Knoxville but was a serviceable backup point guard for the Vols. Abram has been granted another year of eligibility and has chosen to spend that season as a member of the Drexel Dragons.

The Dragons are coming off of a disappointing season in which they finished the year 10-8 in conference play and 17-16 overall. Drexel has had limited success in recent years, most recently winning their conference tournament in the shortened 2020-2021 season. They were able to overcome a 4-5 conference record to win three games in their conference tournament to be crowned champions.

More on Amaree Abram

Tennessee senior Amaree Abram (77) before a men’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores, held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Abram, like many current college athletes, is no stranger to transferring schools. This will not be his 5thteam in his 5 years of eligibility. He made previous stops at Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, and as mentioned Tennessee.

He came off the bench and appeared in 25 games for the Vols, starting 3 of those contests. His statistical production was limited to just 3.2 points. 1.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He was a serviceable 3-point shooter, though, knocking down 36.8% of his attempts behind the arc.

Abram did do an excellent job at limiting turnovers, having just 8 through the whole season. When compared with his assists and his ability to generate steals, this shows how valuable he can be in winning the turnover battle. Abram will hope to be the missing piece to get Drexel back to the NCAA Tournament.

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