Rick Barnes Reveals What Happened Behind Closed Doors After Tennessee's Loss to Duke

The Volunteers spent approximately three and a half hours watching film following the loss. There were no breaks, either.

Barnes confirmed the extended session during Thursday's appearance on The Mike Keith Show. It was part of an effort to show his players what must change before the regular season begins. The message was about more than missed shots or defensive mistakes. Barnes wanted his team to understand what winning basketball requires.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Juke Harris (2) during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Gets a Reality Check

Tennessee faced Xavier and Duke during the preseason. Both games exposed areas that needed improvement. Barnes believes those experiences helped his players understand the difference between expectations and performance. Following the Duke game, the Volunteers returned to practice with a different approach.

Barnes said Tennessee put together two of its best practices before facing Davidson in a closed scrimmage. The team also responded with a better performance against Davidson, giving Barnes reason to believe the difficult preseason lessons were beginning to pay off.

He pointed to improved togetherness as one of the biggest developments. For a program that has built its identity around defense, discipline and effort, those changes could be important as the season approaches.

Barnes Wants His Players to See the Bigger Picture

The lengthy film session was not simply about reviewing mistakes.

Barnes believes players must learn to recognize what is happening across the entire court rather than concentrating only on their individual responsibilities. That awareness can help players make better decisions and execute the fundamentals Tennessee practices every day

The veteran coach also emphasized that his expectations come from inside the program, not from outside rankings or preseason predictions. Tennessee enters another season with high expectations following consecutive trips to the Elite Eight. However, Barnes knows those expectations mean little without daily improvement.

The exhibitions against Xavier and Duke provided an early test. The Davidson scrimmage offered encouraging signs that Tennessee was responding. Now the Volunteers must carry those lessons into the regular season. For Barnes, three and a half hours in the film room could prove valuable if his players apply what they learned when the games begin to count.

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