Tennessee Basketball Guard Bishop Boswell Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost another player to the transfer portal, as this go-around it seems to be the biggest one alongside the earlier entry from J.P. Estrella. The player who is entering the transfer portal is Bishop Boswell, who started for the Vols this season.

Boswell finished his 2025-2026 season with an average of 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He was also one of the better defenders on the team.

Here is more about the Vols' departure, and what he did in the 2025-2026 season, according utsports.com.

Bishop Boswell's 2025-2026

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) shoots the ball during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Filled the stat sheet with four points, four rebounds, a game-best eight assists and one steal in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 win versus sixth-ranked Iowa State (3/27/26).

Registered a co-career-high 13 points, a career-best nine assists (game lead), a career-high four made 3-pointers and zero turnovers across 35 minutes of action in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 win versus No. 9/8 Virginia (3/22/26), becoming the 11th player ever with 13-plus points, nine-plus assists and zero turnovers in an NCAA Tournament contest, including the second from the SEC and the first since Draymond Green on 3/16/12 against LIU.

Tied a career high with 13 points at Missouri (2/24/26), shooting 5-of-11 from the floor to set a new career best in makes.

Totaled nine points, four rebounds, a team-high four assists and two steals in the victory at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt (2/21/26), plus scored four straight points in the final 2:11 of a then-one-possession game.

Set a new career high with a game-best eight assists in the victory at Mississippi State (2/11/26), plus grabbed seven rebounds.

Compiled 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a career-high-tying three steals at Kentucky (2/7/26), plus went 6-of-6 at the line for his most collegiate makes without a miss.

Amassed 10 points, eight rebounds, an SEC-best five assists and a co-career-high three steals in the win against Ole Miss (2/3/26), leading all players in the latter two categories.

Filled the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win against Auburn (1/31/26) and made his lone 3-point attempt.

Compiled his second double-double with a co-career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds in the overtime victory at Georgia (1/28/26), shooting 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-6 at the line in 42 minutes.

Totaled eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, five rebounds and one steal in the victory at No. 17 Alabama (1/24/26).

Set career highs in points (13), rebounds (11), made free throws (eight), free-throw attempts (12) and minutes (43) in the double-overtime win versus Texas A&M (1/13/26), plus tallied three assists and hit the game-tying free throw with 12.2 seconds left in regulation.

Set a then-career high with six assists in just 19 minutes against South Carolina State (12/30/25), adding five points and five rebounds.

Totaled seven points and a co-team-high seven rebounds versus No. 14/15 Illinois (12/6/25) in Music City Madness.

Logged seven points, four assists and a career-high-tying three steals versus Kansas (11/26/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship third-place matchup.

Scored a then-career-high 10 points on a perfect 4-of-4 field-goal clip, doubling his career best in makes, in the win over No. 3/2 Houston (11/25/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship, adding four rebounds, three assists, a then-career-high-tying three steals and one block.

Returned to action with then-career highs in both assists (five) and steals (three) in the Players Era Men's Championship opener versus Rutgers (11/24/25), leading all competitors in each category.

Did not play versus Rice (11/17/25) and Tennessee State (11/20/25) due to a left leg injury sustained in practice.

Did not play against North Florida (11/13/25) due to a right foot injury sustained in the prior contest.

Scored a then-career-high six points, making multiple 3-pointers and/or multiple made field goals for the first time, in a then-career-best 22 minutes versus Northern Kentucky (11/8/25), adding two assists and no turnovers.

In his first collegiate start against Mercer (11/3/25) to begin the year, set then-career high in points (five) and then-career highs in rebounds (eight) and minutes (17), as well as notched his first made 3-pointer and first block.

The vols will now turn their focus on the transfer portal, as they look to make more additions. They are expected to be big spenders, and will ahve the chance to be a top team in this next season if things go well for Rick Barnes and the staff.