Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes takes a drink of water Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes takes a drink of water Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The NBA Draft has officially concluded and the Vols heard two of their player's names called at the Draft once again. The NBA Draft concluded after two days of selections and 59 players getting their name called.

The Tennessee Volunteers had two selection in this draft as Chaz Lanier was selected by the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons selected the prospect at pick 37 which is one of the first picks in the second and final round of the draft. he is one of the best shooters if not the best shooter in the class, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. The other player to be selected is Jahmai Mashack who was selected in the final pick of the Draft for the Grizzlies. The Vols guard will be a huge defensive star for the Grizzlies.

Unfortunately Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic were unselected and will test UDFA. Each of them will likely be picked up early in this cycle.

Vols On SI will provide more updates and stories as more news comes following the NBA Draft.

