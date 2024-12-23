Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
A preview of Tennessee's matchup against Middle Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to keep their stellar season on the basketball court rolling on Monday as they take on Middle Tennessee. The Volunteers are the home team and will look to extend their win streak to 12 games and move to 12-0 on the season. They're a big-time favorite heading into this one, but Middle Tennessee is no slouch.
The Blue Raiders are 9-3 on the season but Tennessee is the first ranked team they will have faced this season. Jestin Porter is the team's leading scorer as he is averaging 15.8 points per game and shooting 45.7% from the field. Essam Mostafa is another name to keep an eye on as he is averaging 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The team is averaging 80.8 points per game and allowing an average of 70.2.
For Tennessee, it's been transfer Chaz Lanier showing out for the Volunteers. He's averaging 18.9 points per game and shooting 45.4% from the field. Igor Milicic Jr. has also been really solid for Tennessee this season as he is averaging 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. As a team they are averaging 81.1 points per game and allowing an average of 55.9 points per game.
The No. 1 ranked Volunteers have two more non-conference games including Middle Tennessee before they start up their conference schedule. They will play the Arkansas Razorbacks for their first conference game of the season.
