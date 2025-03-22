Tennessee vs UCLA - Round of 32 March Madness Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to faceoff against the UCLA Bruins in the Round of 32 in the Men's March Madness tournament. We have the latest predictions on Saturday's matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Men's March Madness Tournament. The Vols are fresh off a Round 1 win against Wofford in which they were highlighted by the 29-point performance from star scoring guard Chaz Lanier.
The Vols are now set to faceoff against the UCLA Bruins in the the Round of 32. We take a look at the predictions that are being made as the game approach Saturday evening.
According to Fan Duel, Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite over UCLA. The over/under for the game is also set at 130.5.
ESPN Matchup Predictor:
Tennessee - 67.4%
The Tennessee Volunteers are ranked the 5th team on ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index)
UCLA is ranked 26th by BPI.
Why Tennessee Will Win:
They are the hotter and more talented team, they've won four out of the last five games. They have the best scoring threat in Chaz Lanier and they are arguably the best defense in the tournament, holding opponents to just 38% from the floor.
Why UCLA Will Win:
Tennessee might be hot over the last five, but no team had a better round one performance than Rick Cronnin's UCLA Bruins. They destroyed Utah State 72 to 47. Their offensive and defense are tuned up and ready for a deep tournament run.
