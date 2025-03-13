Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
Second-string QB Jake Merklinger is looking to take a step forward by helping true freshman George MacIntyre along the way.
Jake Merklinger is in his second season with the Tennessee Volunteers after playing in multiple games last season as the third-string option. While it was hard for him to adapt and took some time to get used to everythin g, he has finally found his stride as a leader as he is now helping true freshman George MacIntyre in any way he can.
Merklinger took to the media after the practice to discuss this.
“Yeah, kind of just telling him the things I went through last year the things he might be going through right now, just trying to help him any way I can.”
