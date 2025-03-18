Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions

Tennessee Volunteers on SI predicts March Madness ahead of round one.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 16, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts after a made three point basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at the 2025 SEC Championship Game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Wofford Terriers are set for their first round match on Thursday as the Vols look to make it to the finals for the first time in program history.

The Volunteers have an interesting track record in March Madness as they typically don't make it as far as many expect including their Sweet Sixteen loss to Florida atlantic two-years ago. The Vols have never made it past the Elite Eight round as they nearly did it for the first time ever last season with Dalton Knecht, but would fall short to Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Four Tennessee Vols on SI writers shared their predictions on how they think the bracket will go. Their full predictions are below.

Caleb Sisk

Sisk predicts the Vols to finish in the Final Four in his bracket. He predicts the Florida Gators will win the tournament after defeating the Duke Blue Devils.

Tanner Johnson

Johnson believes the Vols will be eliminated from the tournament in the Elite Eight after facing the Houston Cougars. He later lists the Michigan State Spartans as the championship winning program in his bracket.

Jonathan Williams

Williams believes the Auburn Tigers will cut down the nets in the end as they defeat the Cougars in the finals. He also believes the Vols will be defeated in the Elite Eight to the Cougars.

Brooks Austin

Austin believes the Vols will make it to the Final Four alongside three other SEC programs before the Florida Gators gets it done in the finals. He believes the Gators will be playing the Crimson Tide before cutting down the nets.

