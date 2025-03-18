Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Wofford Terriers are set for their first round match on Thursday as the Vols look to make it to the finals for the first time in program history.
The Volunteers have an interesting track record in March Madness as they typically don't make it as far as many expect including their Sweet Sixteen loss to Florida atlantic two-years ago. The Vols have never made it past the Elite Eight round as they nearly did it for the first time ever last season with Dalton Knecht, but would fall short to Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers.
Four Tennessee Vols on SI writers shared their predictions on how they think the bracket will go. Their full predictions are below.
Caleb Sisk
Sisk predicts the Vols to finish in the Final Four in his bracket. He predicts the Florida Gators will win the tournament after defeating the Duke Blue Devils.
Tanner Johnson
Johnson believes the Vols will be eliminated from the tournament in the Elite Eight after facing the Houston Cougars. He later lists the Michigan State Spartans as the championship winning program in his bracket.
Jonathan Williams
Williams believes the Auburn Tigers will cut down the nets in the end as they defeat the Cougars in the finals. He also believes the Vols will be defeated in the Elite Eight to the Cougars.
Brooks Austin
Austin believes the Vols will make it to the Final Four alongside three other SEC programs before the Florida Gators gets it done in the finals. He believes the Gators will be playing the Crimson Tide before cutting down the nets.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill