Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers are the new number-one overall team in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are the new number-one overall team in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers came into the weekend as the No. 2 overall team in the country, according to D1baseball rankings. However, after sweeping the Florida Gators in their opening conference series, they now hold the top spot in the rankings.

The Volunteers are 20-0 on the season and even mixed in a run-rule victory against Florida on Saturday. Florida was also a top-10 team coming into the weekend.

Tennessee has looked like the best team in the country from the start of the season. The offense has been putting up runs on a consistent basis and the pitching staff has been on point just about every outing. Tennessee leads the country in home runs (50), is sixth in the country for team batting average (.340) and is number one in the country for team ERA (1.77).

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings

  1. Tennessee
  2. LSU
  3. Arkansas
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon State
  7. Clemson
  8. Texas
  9. Oregon
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Wake Forest
  12. Alabama
  13. Florida
  14. Stanford
  15. DBU
  16. Louisville
  17. UNC
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Southern Miss
  20. Auburn
  21. UCSB
  22. Vanderbilt
  23. Virginia
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Troy

Tennessee will play East Tennessee State during the middle of the week and then will travel to Alabama for a weekend series.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball