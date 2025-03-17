Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers are the new number-one overall team in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers came into the weekend as the No. 2 overall team in the country, according to D1baseball rankings. However, after sweeping the Florida Gators in their opening conference series, they now hold the top spot in the rankings.
The Volunteers are 20-0 on the season and even mixed in a run-rule victory against Florida on Saturday. Florida was also a top-10 team coming into the weekend.
Tennessee has looked like the best team in the country from the start of the season. The offense has been putting up runs on a consistent basis and the pitching staff has been on point just about every outing. Tennessee leads the country in home runs (50), is sixth in the country for team batting average (.340) and is number one in the country for team ERA (1.77).
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Clemson
- Texas
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Wake Forest
- Alabama
- Florida
- Stanford
- DBU
- Louisville
- UNC
- Ole Miss
- Southern Miss
- Auburn
- UCSB
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Coastal Carolina
- Troy
Tennessee will play East Tennessee State during the middle of the week and then will travel to Alabama for a weekend series.
