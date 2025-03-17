Volunteer Country

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds

The NCAA men's basketball national title odds have been released and Tennessee has the sixth-best odds.

Jonathan Williams

Mar 16, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes reacts against the Florida Gators in the second half during the 2025 SEC Championship Game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes reacts against the Florida Gators in the second half during the 2025 SEC Championship Game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NCAA men's basketball national title odds have been released and Tennessee has the sixth-best odds.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament starts this week and the Tennessee Volunteers come into the tournament as a No. 2 seed. The Volunteers will face off against Wofford in the first round of the tournament.

Tennessee had a potential shot at landing a top seed in the tournament but lost to the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship game. Regardless, Tennessee still feels like a team that will make a deep run into the tournament and could even win the whole thing, and the latest odds reflect that thought process.

According to Fan Duel, Tennessee's national title odds currently sit at +2100, which is the sixth-best odds amongst the field. Here are what the odds currently look like:

NCAA Men's Basketball National Title Odds:

  • Duke +290
  • Florida +380
  • Auburn +500
  • Houston +700
  • Alabama +1900
  • Tennessee +2100
  • Texas Tech +3000
  • Michigan State +3000
  • Iowa State +3200

Last year, Tennessee made it all the way to the elite eight before being eliminated. This year if they want to achieve that, they will have to beat Wofford, play the winner of UCLA and Utah State and then play the winner from Kentucky and Illinois' portion of the bracket.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Men's Basketball