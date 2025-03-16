Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team

Volunteer Country

Tennessee has two players on the All-SEC Tournament Team following Sunday's loss to the Florida Gators

Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) is guarded by Florida guard Alijah Martin (15) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite falling short to the Florida Gators in the final game of the SEC Tournament, two Tennessee Volunteers received all-tournament honors.

Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey both received honors following Sunday's loss to Florida after they had a great stretch of three games in the tournament. Zeigler finished the tournament averaging 20.7 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds while Gainey finished Sunday's game with a career high 24 points which helped him average 16 points and 3 rebounds.

The full team goes as follows.

• Johni Broome (Auburn)
• Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee)
• Jordan Gainey (Tennessee)
• Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
• Will Richard (Florida)

