Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
Tennessee has two players on the All-SEC Tournament Team following Sunday's loss to the Florida Gators
Despite falling short to the Florida Gators in the final game of the SEC Tournament, two Tennessee Volunteers received all-tournament honors.
Zakai Zeigler and Jordan Gainey both received honors following Sunday's loss to Florida after they had a great stretch of three games in the tournament. Zeigler finished the tournament averaging 20.7 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds while Gainey finished Sunday's game with a career high 24 points which helped him average 16 points and 3 rebounds.
The full team goes as follows.
• Johni Broome (Auburn)
• Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee)
• Jordan Gainey (Tennessee)
• Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
• Will Richard (Florida)
