Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path

Tennessee will play Wofford in the first round on Thursday.

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) tries to pump up the team as they battle Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) tries to pump up the team as they battle Florida during the second half of the Southeastern Conference tournament championship at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee has finally found out their destiny to the Final Four as selection Sunday has concluded for the Mens Bracket. Tennessee was awarded the 2nd seed of the Mid-West region. The region is highlighted by the Houston Cougars, who will take on SIU Edwardsville. Tennessee, on the other hand, will take on the Wofford Terriers, who have been labeled as a trap team out of the Southern Conference.

The full field is below.

1. Houston vs 16. SIU Edwardsville
8. Gonzaga vs 9. Georgia|

5. Clemson vs 12. McNeese
4. Purdue vs 13. High Point

6. Illinois vs 11. Texas/Xavier
3. Kentucky vs 14. Troy

7. UCLA vs 10. Utah State
2. Tennessee vs 15. Wofford

Looking at the bracket, Tennessee has a very favorable path. There are a few names that fans will recognize, such as Kentucky who got the best of the Volunteers in both games this season. However, this Tennessee team as of late would be the favorites entering that game. Georgia is an unlikely team that they will face however, that's another familiar face that the Vols have faced as they defeated the Bulldogs in Athens. Tennessee has also played Texas and defeated them twice, along with playing Illinois, who gave the Vols a great match that ended in a Jordan Gainey buzzer beater.

Tennessee will have some tough contests, but this is their best path to the final four arguably ever. The Vols may have lost on Sunday to the Florida Gators but there was plenty to be happy about. Fans can only hope the conference tournament version of the Volunteers shows up on Thursday.

