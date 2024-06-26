Where Will Tennessee's Dalton Knecht Go in the 2024 NBA Draft?
The first round of the 2024 NBA draft is set to take place Wednesday evening and a former Volunteer is set to come off the board early on in the order. Dalton Knecht had a terrific season with Tennessee this past season and is in great standing to be a top-10 pick, but where will he go in the draft?
ESPN in their latest NBA mock draft, has Knecht going sixth overall to the Charlotte Hornets. The former Volunteer has consistently been mocked inside the top 10 during the pre-draft process and it is looking like that's the range he will be selected. Here is what the article said about Knecht:
"Knecht's draft range appears increasingly small, with teams in the range of Nos. 4 to 9 all expressing significant interest, except for Detroit at No. 5. Charlotte has worked out Knecht, and his fit alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller appears to be strong with the perimeter shooting and all-around scoring prowess Knecht offers. If Knecht isn't picked at No. 6, it might be because a player such as Sheppard or Castle (both of whom Charlotte has worked out) becomes available. Rival teams say they would be surprised to see Knecht fall past both the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio at No. 7 and No. 8, where he also seems to be coveted. Buzelis worked out with Charlotte, as well, along with Ja'Kobe Walter and Cody Williams.-- Givony"
In the 2023-2024 season, Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and shot 45.8% from the floor. He also received 1st-team AP All-American honors and brought home the Julius Erving Award.
