Felix Okpara Commits To Tennessee
After an official visit this week, Ohio State Buckeyes transfer forward Felix Okpara committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Volunteer basketball continues to make moves in the transfer portal, this time with Ohio State transfer center Felix Okpara. Okpara arrived in Knoxville for a visit on Tuesday after announcing his decision to hit the transfer portal on Saturday. He committed to the Vols on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center is currently the No. 8 ranked overall center by 247 sports played in 35 games last year for the Buckeyes, putting up 6.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Okpara was proven to be nothing to play around with in the paint, blocking 83 shots, which ranked second in the Big Ten and seventh nationally. Okpara also led Ohio State in dunks with 49.
Okpara has ties to Tennessee. He played some of his high school ball at Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Vols Assistant Coach Rod Clark also has connections at Okpara's second high school, Link Academy. In the past three recruiting cycles, he has signed three players from Link Academy. With forward Tobe Awaka entering the transfer portal, the center position has become a big place of need for the Vols. Head coach Rick Barnes has already said he won't hesitate to pull the trigger on a new big man.
