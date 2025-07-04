Darryl Rivers Commits To Tennessee Football
What is the Fourth of July without fireworks? While we celebrate all of the people who fought for the country, Tennessee fans will have something additional to celebrate this Fourth of July. The Heup train just keeps rolling, as it makes a stop in the Peach State to pick up another defensive lineman in the 2026 class.
This time, the Volunteers landed McEachern DL Darryl Rivers. Rivers committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Vols were late to the scene as they offered the commitment on May 8th, 2025, and still did enough to impress him. He is a very talented DL who has plenty of skills that can translate well to the next level.
This decision comes days after the Vols landed three of their top targets on the defensive side, including Dereon Albert, who will play the same position as the McEachern High School star. Rivers is a three-star but could earn his fourth star after rising up the rankings recently.
The talented prospect details his decision to commit to Tennessee.
"It's close to home, and it feels like home," Rivers stated when speaking to Vols On SI.
Rivers detailed the Vols holding a special place in his heart.
"When they offered me that, it was already my dream school before, so I did a lot of praying, asking god if that was the best choice, and I feel like it is."
The defensive lineman recaps the moment that Josh Heupel found out about his decision.
"Coach Garner was very happy we talked a little after I told everyone, and he was just telling me how he sees my potential. Coach Heupel was excited; he was screaming on the phone and happy."
The newest Vols commit previews what is next for him in his process.
"I really don’t know, just gonna continue to pray on it all the way to signing day, and if I still feel like this is the school, then it is, but hopefully, this is the end for recruiting."
The Vols will be looking to continue their dominance, with many huge commitment dates coming up soon. Jowell Combay, Brayden Rouse, Savion Hiter, Javonte Smith, and many others could announce a commitment sooner rather than later, while the Vols and their commits climb the ranking at a fast pace.
