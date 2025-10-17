2027 CB Ace Alston Breaks Down "Really Good" Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have shown their comfort level with hosting major recruiting weekends. Nearly every weekend of the season is a major recruiting weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers, as the Tennessee Vols hosted many top-talent players on Saturday.
One of the players that they hosted is Ace Alston. Alston is one of the better 2027 cornerbacks in the nation, and is one of the top players at the position for the Tennessee Vols. He is currently ranked as the 113th best player, 13th best cornerback, and the 2nd best player in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports. Alston recently caught up with Vols On SI following his visit to see the Vols in action. Here is what he had to say.
Ace Alston Talks Tennessee vs Arkansas Visit
"The visit went really good. I enjoyed spending time with the coaches before the game. Watching all the pregame things, such as, the Vol walk and the on-field prep, trying to visualize myself there," said the talented 2027 cornerback prospect from the state of Ohio when speaking to Vols On SI following his visit.
What does a visit like this do for a player like Ace Alston, who visited the Tennessee program multiple times in the past?
"It just confirms all the things that I thought about Tennessee in my recruitment, and it shows their consistency."
The talented 2027 prospect had the opportunity to speak with multiple coaches on his visit. Which coaches did he speak to though?
"Coach Heupel talked with me and my family on the field. He was checking in on us and talking about how well I’ve been playing. Then he talked about their game plan against Arkansas. I spent the most time with Coach Nez. He talked to me about being ready to play."
What was the prospect's biggest takeaway when it comes to watching Tennessee this go around?
"Tennessee has proven to play younger players. Playing in the SEC, you will play and practice with top talent all the time. Almost every game you're playing on the big stage."
The talented prospect still has a long time ahead of him before he makes a decision, according to his timeline. Will the Vols be in the mix, or do they still have to earn that right?
"This summer will be when I commit, and yes they will be in the mix," said Alston in his interview with Vols On SI following his Arkansas vs Tennessee game day visit.