2027 In-State LB Believes Neyland is The Top Stadium Following Visit
The Tennessee Vols played host to multiple different prospects from all across the country during their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Inside Neyland Stadium. This was a game that many prospects wanted to visit for as the Tennessee Volunteers drop their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just a year prior, but would get their revenge in this one.
They hosted many players, including a 2027 in-state linebacker from Brentwood Academy. That linebacker being Roman Jennings. Jennings is an electric linebacker from the state of Tennessee, with a lot of potential. he has started to pickup more attention in the recruiting department.
The Tennessee Volunteers hosted him, and following his visit he had a lot to talk about, as he caught up with Vols On SI to discuss everything from his Knoxville visit to watch the Vols play the Arkansas Razorbacks. here is what he had to say.
Roman Jennings Talks Tennessee Visit
"It was great. I’ve been a Tennessee fan my whole life, so it was a dream come true, and it was one I’ll never forget," said the talented prospect when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers visit when teh Vols played against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The prospect would then go into detail about the Tennessee Vols vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks, and how this visit in specific impacted his thoughts and opinions, as he discussed what type of direction this helped the Vols take in his recruitment.
"It definitely put them high on my list. Just the whole visit and program impressed me, so it put them in the front of the race."
Jennings had the chance to connect with multiple coaches, including two of the most important coaches there are to connect with.
"I talked to Coach Banks and Coach Inge. They both talked about how they want to make me into a good football player, but also a good person. Coach Inge was also big on the attacking and physical aspects of football."
The talented prospect would then bring up the takeaway he had from this visit.
"Honestly the environment and atmosphere. Tennessee has the best fans, and Neyland is the best stadium in the nation. Just watching the game so close was so special."
"I'd love to play for the Vols, but I’m still only a junior, so I have time. Personally, I don't know of a timeline, but I’d like to commit around late spring, early summer next year."