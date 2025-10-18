Ethan Davis Final Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs Alabama Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot of things on their mind as they enter game day for the seventh time this season, but this go around feels more important than the others as they will be taking on their ultimate rival in the annual Third Saturday in October rivalry. In other words, the Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, and arguably the most important game of the college football season to this point as if the Vols win this game they will have a lot going for them, but if the Tide win this game then they will be prime position to go make a huge statement for the college football playoffs.
The Vols will be playing in the Alabama Crimson Tide's home stadium inside the hostile city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This is a place that the Tennessee Volunteers have not won in since the year 2003. That isn't a streak that you want to continue if you are the Tennessee Volunteers. In fact, the Tennessee Volunteers want to end this streak nearly more than anything else during the regular season.
They will have the chance to do it, but it will be a tough task to ask of this group, as they are very young, but have a lot to like when you put their film on. The Vols are also really banged up in this game, as they will be without many of their star players. They were awaiting information on two of the Tennessee Volunteer players and they officially got their final results as if they will or will not play in this football game.
While one update was an upgrade, the other was a downgrade.
Ethan Davis Injury Status for Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers will be without Ethan Davis in this contest, as he is now labeled as Out after being listed as Questionable for the two days prior to this announcement. He is one of the three players on offense that is listed as out in this one. He is joined by the Tennessee Vols young guns at wide receiver with Travis Smith Jr and Radarious Jackson both being listed as Out for this contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Vols will hope to win this game, but they will need to bring their A-Game if that will be the case come Saturday night in one of the best SEC atmospheres.