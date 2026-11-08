2027 Target Joshua Lane Recaps His Tennessee Official Visit Ahead of College Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted one of their top remaining class of 2027 targets on his official visit. That prospect is Joshua Lane, who has quickly become one of the prized recruits who remain uncommitted.

Lane was previously committed to the Memphis Tigers, but over the course of the season, he started to receive some elite offers, including one from Tennessee, which led him to decommit from his verbal pledge to the Tigers.

He is now weighing out his options, after already taking an official visit to Alabama, and most recently wrapping up his Tennessee visit. Lane spoke with Vols on SI, GoVols247, and VolQuest about his entire trip and where things will go from here.

Josh Lane Recpas His Official Visit

Joshua Lane on the football field | Joshua Lane (@the_joshlane77)

For Lane, everything stood out. He talked about how even the little details matter. This includes when an injury happens, and what he notices from Coach Rodney Garner, who could be his future position coach.

"What I enjoyed was everything. The atmosphere was good, like last time. I really liked seeing how Coach Garner was one of the first ones to be out there when one of his players got hurt," Lane said. "I liked to see that."

This visit was an official visit, which means things were a bit different compared to what he experienced last time on campus visiting the Tennessee Volunteers. However, one thing stayed the same for Lane on this official visit to watch the game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

"Last time I came, I saw the best of the best. This time I came, I saw the best of the best again.

So it was really hard to compare, but the atmosphere was legit. They were out there," Lane said.

As mentioned previously, Lane has the opportunity to be coached by Garner at the next level, but, of course, he is still weighing his options ahead of actually announcing a commitment.

One of the key parts of being a recruit who is a top target is building relationships. The most important relationship that Lane will likely have at the University of Tennessee is with Coach Garner, as he would be the coach who would coach him if he were to go to Tennessee. This led to a question about his relationship with the legendary positional coach.

"It has grown a lot. We call every now and then, talking. I know a lot about him. He knows a lot about me. So it's going good," Lane said.

The game itself is appealing, as this is a game that the Vols needed to win if they still wanted a chance at making the college football playoffs. This was something that Lane obviously talked about, as he had the chance to see the Vols play against one of the better teams in the SEC.

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"Dominant again, I said they could do better in a run game. But at the same time, hey, they only scored six points. So you can't complain about that. A win is a win. So I have no complaints about it," Lane said.

Tennessee has plenty of talent on the defensive line, and young talent at that. It is no secret that a commitment from Lane would be key, but there will be some veterans around him as well.

However, for Lane, that's not an issue. He likes to compete, which is something that he confirmed with Vols on SI and multiple other media outlets.

"That's not a concern for me. I know I like to compete. And if I see some guys I can compete against, then hey, it's going to help me be better. It's going to help my drive. So I'm not worried about that," Lane said.

What's the most important factor in the upcoming decision that the talented in-state defensive lineman is set to make? He made it quite clear.

"I will say, relationships right now. I want to build a good relationship with the coaching staff. That's about it right now," Lane said.

This official visit was supposed to be the best shot that the Volunteers had at landing the talented prospect and leaving a lasting impression. Luckily for Tennessee, the impression that they left on Lane was something he is going to remember all the way up to his final decision.

"It helped a lot. I love seeing my family enjoy the time out here. I just love it. Seeing my family happy made me really happy," Lane said.

Lane also shared that he will be making his college decision in the early signing period.

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