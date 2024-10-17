2027 Wide Receiver Amare Patterson Details "10 Out Of 10" Visit To Knoxville
The Tennessee Vols had many 2027 recruits on campus for the Florida vs. Tennessee game. The 2027 recruits are still being prioritized at Tennessee as the Vols had nearly 100 total recruits on campus. One of the 2027 recruits to make it in to Knoxville was Amare Patterson.
Patterson is a 2027 WR from South Carolina. He attends Beaufort High School and recently received his first SEC offer from Kentucky. He has interest from Tennessee for quite some time and the Vols were hopeful to get him on a visit. Following his visit Patterson would catch up with Tennessee on SI.
“The Tennessee Vols visit was a 10 out of 10 to me,” the South Carolina receiver stated to Tennessee on SI. “The overtime thriller had me on my feet I was on the edge. They pulled off a great win.”
He had the opportunity to talk to the man in charge Coach Josh Heupel on the sideline before the game kicked off. Head Coach Josh Heupel came to the sideline during the pre-game and was hyping me up saying they were bringing the energy then I talked to coach Kelsey Pope, and he told me he saw my film and he liked everything,” Patterson confirmed.
Patterson is considering Tennessee even more in his recruitment following his loud experience on Rocky Top. “It was the loudest crowd from start to finish I’ve ever seen so far so they have to be the top.”
He has hopes to visit the Vols again in the near future he confirmed to Tennessee on SI.
