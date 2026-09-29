Buford Route Runner Seven Rashad Details His Tennessee Football Game Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers were one of the most popular programs to visit on Saturday, as they hosted some of the best players in the nation.

One of the players who they hosted on a visit is Buford High School wide receiver Seven Rashad, who has been one of the more popular offensive players on the offense when it comes to the recruiting scene. He has already started to receive some national recognition, as he is a three-star receiver, who holds offers from Georgia , Georgia Tech, Purdue, and so many more programs.

The talented prospect is a 6'5 wide receiver and is someone that the Vols have shown some interest in, which is something that he discussed when speaking with Vols On SI following his visit. Here is what he had to say.

"My visit to Tennessee was great. The fan base is crazy. All the coaches are great," Rashad said when speaking with Vols On SI following his Tennessee vs. Texas game day visit.

Next, the talented prospect would detail that he spoke with some of the coaches, incuding the head man in charge, Josh Heupel.

"I spoke with head coach Josh Heupel and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. They are great. Even on game day they made time to come by and shake my parents' hand and my hand, and talk with me," Rashad said.

There were many takeaways for the talented prospect, but one thing was the biggest takeaway from the game. Here is what he had to say.

Seven Rashad Speaks With Vols On SI

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel walks off the field after the loss to Texas during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I walked away from this game visit knowing how much Tennessee throws the ball, and that was exciting for me as a receiver," Rashad said.

While there is still a good bit of time before Rashad announces his commitment, the Vols are still holding strong in his recruitment. Here is where they currently stand.

"Definitely in my top 3 right now in my recruitment," Rashad said.

Rashad would then end the conversation with an update on whether he will be visiting the Vols again following this visit. Here is what he had to say about the chances that he will visit the Tennessee program yet again.

"I’m definitely going to make plans to visit Tennessee again, maybe for a night game. I am not sure at the moment when that will be, but I will definitely be back," Rashad said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.