2028 In-State DB Skylan Johnson Recaps His Tennessee Football Game-Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers played against Texas last Saturday, and the game took place in Neyland Stadium. This meant is that the Vols had the chance to host some of the top recruits across the nation in a plethora of different classes.

One of the players who visited the Vols is a player who already resides in Knoxville. In fact, this talented prospect attends Knoxville Catholic, which is right down the road from the Tennessee Volunteers' campus. The talented prospect is a three-star cornerback in the class of 2028, and he holds offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Tennessee, and many others.

Following his visit, Johnson caught up with Vols On SI to break down his experience.

Skylan Johnson Recaps His Visit

Knoxville Catholic's Skylan Johnson (17) tackles McCallie's Keeyshawn Tabuteau (1) in the air during a TSSAA high school football game between Knoxville Catholic and McCallie on Oct. 17, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The visit was great the traditions at Tennessee is definitely exciting. The atmosphere at Neyland was special, and you can really tell how much Tennessee fans support their team," Johnson said.

He then shared information on which coaches he had the chance to speak with. He also shared how the conversations went while he was attending Neyland Stadium for a game-day visit.

"I spoke with Coach Jorge (Echeverria) and Coach (Shane) Eachus, and both conversations were great; they feel like family to me," Johnson said.

The talented prospect was able to soak in the atmosphere and environment in Knoxville. In fact, following the visit, he detailed what his biggest takeaway from the visit was. Here is what he had to say.

"My biggest takeaway was how much Tennessee's team feels like a family, and how much the coaches care about developing players on and off the field," Johnson said.

He continued to speak highly of the Vols, as he would end the conversation by detailing whether he would be visiting the Tennessee football program again, along with also sharing his thoughts on where the Tennessee Volunteers stand.

"Tennessee is in a really good spot with me right now, and I definitely want to get back for another visit. I was definitely able to picture myself possibly playing there one day," Johnson said.

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