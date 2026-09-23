Tennessee Football's Chances of Landing This Recruiting Target Aren't Looking Good

The Tennessee Volunteers have some great recruiting targets in front of them. In fact, they have already started to put themselves in a good position with some of the players that they are targeting, and haven't received much bad news along the way when it comes to the class of 2028.

The Vols have been targeting some of the best players in the class, and unfortunately for Josh Heupel and his staff, things aren't looking great for the Vols when it comes to one of the better players in the state of Tennessee.

That player is Antwaun "Cornbread" Adams. Cornbread is one of the better safeties in the state, but he has been viewed as an athlete due to the fact that he is even being recruited as a wide receiver by some of the schools that have started to solidify themselves.

News has released that the Vols aren't the leader in his recruitment, as he has already been "expert predicted" to land with one of the better teams in the entire SEC by Chad Simmons from Rivals. That team being Ole Miss. The Rebels are 100% the Vols' biggest competitor right now, but things aren't looking the greatest when it comes to Tennessee's chances, at least for the moment. With that being said, an "expert prediction" isn't usually a prediction, but typically a spoiler when put in. However, it remains so young in his recruitment, as he isn't even going to be able to sign with a college until December of 2027.

This leaves hope that there is still time to change this along the way.

Why Ole Miss?

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding listens during ESPN College GameDay ahead of the Ole Miss-LSU game in The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels just played in their biggest game of the season. In fact, many would call this game their biggest win in recent history, as they defeated the same coach who left them behind, which is something that Tennessee has experienced with Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss started trending for many major recruits after this. It is also worth noting that Adams plays high school football for the Baylor Red Raiders, which means his quarterback, Keegan Croucher, is already committed to the Rebels.

Croucher has been hopeful he can land Cornbread, and it seems possible that this could be the case, although Adams has yet to announce a commitment or a commitment date.

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