High 4-Star Safety Ta'Shawn Poole Recaps Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land many different prospects, as they are off to a solid start with being in position to compete for the best of the best in the 2027 class, similar to what they have been in with the 2026 class, which will primarily wrap up come December.
The Vols have been playing host during their home games, as many different prospect have had the chance to visit the Vols and have all had great things to say. This includes one of the visitors who visited for the Vols most recent home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. That player being Ta'Shawn Poole from the state of Georgia.
He is a safety prospect with a lot to like about him. He is someone that has remained solid in his way of thinking about certain schools, and has been looking at many schools, as he is one of the most recruited prospects in the 2027 class. Here is what he had to say following his Tennessee visit.
Ta'Shawn Poole Talks Tennessee Football Visit
"The Tennessee visit was great I absolutely loved it up there at Rocky Top," said the Georgia High School star who currently attends Howard High School when speaking to Vols On SI about his visit to Tennessee to watch the Vols take on the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Neyland Stadium.
He then would jump into discussing what his purpose is when it comes to taking visits at this time. He explains how this visit could be very beneficial for the Vols along the way.
"The visits I’ve been on helps me makes my decision. Move school to my top 10 and etc."
Which coach or coaches did the prospect speak with on the visit? He details how he had the chance to speak with one of the more important coaches considering he is a defensive back.
"I talked to Coach Nez and Coach Williams. They were basically asking/telling me where I would fit in the defensive side of the ball and where I could possibly play on their defense," said Poole.
The talented prospect isn't exactly ready to commit to a school by no means, but at the same time, he is still working towards figuring out a timeline for himself. Here is what he had to say to close out the conversation with Vols On SI.
"I don't have an exact timeline at this time. The Vols are anticipated to be in my top teams, though."