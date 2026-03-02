5-Star Defensive Back Discusses Where Tennessee Stands After Coaching Changes

Tennessee has done a great job of developing defensive backs over the last few years. This year, they have two cornerbacks, Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood, who are currently in the NFL Draft process and recently competed in the NFL Combine.

That development is being noted by some of the best defensive back prospects in the country, as they want to come to Knoxville and get developed themselves.

One such prospect is Hayden Stepp, a 6-foot-3 defensive back out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is listed as a 5-star by ESPN and the third-ranked cornerback in the country.

The 2027 standout announced a top five schools list back in December and included the Volunteers in it, along with Oregon, Alabama, Miami, and Clemson. However, this was before all of the changes on the defensive staff, so Vols on SI caught up with Stepp at the Sevens to discuss the new coaching staff.

Hayden Stepp Discusses Volunteers

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel meets with young fans at the NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Tennessee on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most of the time, when a coaching change is made, a player’s recruitment almost starts over because the players lose the connection they had with the coach. While things are certainly not the same for Stepp and Tennessee, he is still high on the Volunteers.

“They are definitely still up there because I still like them as a program. Now I am just trying to build a relationship with the new coaches.” He continued, “I like how they developed cornerbacks, so that definitely still draws me in.”

Stepp also informed Vols on SI that he plans to visit Rocky Top sometime around March 17th-21st during his spring break. He has also reportedly scheduled an official visit to Tuscaloosa (Alabama) on March 8th and 9th.

More About Stepp

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel greets fans along the Vol Walk for the NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, it seems as if Tennessee is trailing Oregon and Alabama, who are currently the leaders in his recruitment, as he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons, but Tennessee could still rise as he improves his relationship with the new coaching staff.

If you do not keep up with High School football, you should know that the high school he attends is a football powerhouse that plays top schools all across the country. So, he goes up against some of the best receivers in the country almost every week. Last season alone, his high school faced off against Chris Henry Jr (2026 Ohio State signee), Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (2026 USC signee), Trent Mosely (2026 USC signee), the Pula brothers Jaron and Kennon (both 2026 BYU signees), Raheem Floyd (2026 Indiana signee), Laron Baker (2027 3-star), and 2027 Damani Warren (2027 4-star) just to name a few of the biggest names. Playing this level of competition is sure to make Stepp a more seasoned player by the time he gets to the collegiate level.