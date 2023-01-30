Antwann Hill's Style Could Challenge Josh Heupel's Offense

Josh Heupel recruits quarterbacks well in advance, and for good reason. Centering your class around an elite signal caller can set the tune and entice recruits, which is what happened when the Volunteers landed Nico Iamaleava.

Therefore, Heupel has begun to take a look at the 2025 quarterback class. They have been linked to three prospects thus far: Cutter Boley, George MacIntyre, and Antwann Hill.

Hill hails from Houston County, Georgia, and is one of the most efficient players in high school football. As a sophomore, he put up video game numbers and is interested in what the Volunteers offer.

Willing Downfield Thrower

While quarterbacks can challenge defenses vertically in Heupel's system, they don't have to. He schemes in a lot of free yardage on RPOs and shallow concepts, allowing even the most volatile quarterbacks a sure-fire safety outlet.

Hill is not one of those quarterbacks. His sophomore tape is almost exclusively downfield throws, challenging some of the best defenses in Georgia. If you are always looking for the big play from a young age, you become accustomed to finding it in any system.

Oftentimes, coaches have to work with young quarterbacks to get them to understand when and where to take the shot. Hill already knows and wants to execute it, and that will give him a leg up with Heupel.

Alters Velocity

While Hill has an excellent arm and can rip it through any window, he doesn't always. He flashes the ability to layer the football to each level, changing his placement and velocity depending on the circumstance.

Heupel's offense requires quarterbacks to know what type of throw is required. He executes three-layered concepts well, creating yards of separation for pass catchers.

The most difficult determination to make is how to throw a ball downfield. Some require touch, and some require a tight-window throw and Hill deciphers which quite well.

Elite Arm Strength

While Hill can take torque off the ball, his best quality is his arm strength. Hill can throw the ball anywhere on the field on a line, with a motion eerily similar to current Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton.

He doesn't need much time to work his hips through the front of his motion and generate ample velocity. Hill may have the biggest arm in the 2025 class, which is saying a lot.

Heupel can do much with a big arm, as evidenced by Milton's Orange Bowl performance. They run many two-man RPOs that gives the quarterback either receiver if they can fit it into a small space.

