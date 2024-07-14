BREAKING: Travis Smith Commits To Tennessee Vols
2025 four-star wide receiver Travis Smith (Atlanta, Ga.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith officially came off the board on Saturday by committing to the Tennessee Volunteers over Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. The Vols set the pace heading into his decision week and got across the finish line for one of their top targets in the class.
Smith ranks as the No. 81 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He tallied 34 receptions for 587 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season against some of the top talent in the country. He becomes Tennessee's third wide receiver commit of the class, joining Baylor School's Joakim Dodson and Sheffield High School's Radarious Jackson.
Smith is the seventeenth commit for the Volunteers in the 2025 recruiting cycle. They still have several top targets on the board and expect decisions from the following prospects in the next month: Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward, Eastside High School linebacker Christian Gass, and Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
