Analyzing What Carson Sneed Win Means For Tennessee
2026 four-star tight end Carson Sneed (Nashville, Tenn.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed initially intended to take his recruitment a little further than he did, but the talented Nashville resident decided to call things early and commit to the Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday, Sneed announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee over Auburn, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Louisville.
According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Sneed is the No. 174 prospect in the 2026 class. He's the second Tennessee pledge in his cycle, as Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon committed to the Volunteers on Saturday. The Vols are off and running in the 2026 cycle after numerous top targets and already having two priorities in the fold. Sneed is the younger brother of Tennessee wide receiver Dayton Sneed, who walked onto the team.
Tight ends coach Alec Abeln has been on a run recently, landing a commitment from Sneed in the 2026 class while flipping Derby High School tight end Da'Saahn Brame from Oregon in the 2025 class. Abeln will likely be done with his work in 2025 - the Vols have Brame and Southlake Carroll High School tight end Jack VanDorselaer committed. However, Tennessee would love to add Providence Day School tight end Kendre Harrison to the mix in 2026 - Harrison ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in his class and has Tennessee in his top six schools.
Tennessee's 2026 Recruiting Class:
- Faizon Brandon, QB
- Carson Sneed, TE
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.