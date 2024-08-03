Five-Star QB Faizon Brandon Commits To Tennessee
2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Greensboro High School quarterback Faizon Brandon officially committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon, choosing them over Alabama, LSU, and North Carolina State. The No. 10 prospect in the 2026 class is Tennessee's first pledge of the cycle and jumpstarts what will be another important cycle for the Vols.
Faizon Brandon Sophomore Film Analysis
Arm Strength
Tennessee has a lot of big arms in its quarterback room. There's a reason for that - Heupel and his staff want to push the ball vertically, and with their wide receivers lined up outside the numbers, the quarterback must be able to rip it. Brandon plays in a pace-and-space offense that lets him make those cross-hash, "big-boy" throws. He can place the ball down the sideline and away from defenders and has strong control of the arc of his football. While Brandon doesn't frequently rip it into windows, he certainly can and will if the opportunity presents itself.
Pocket Presence
The pocket is an art, something you never truly master. NFL quarterbacks spend their offseasons perfecting the pocket, and there are different levels to learning it. While it's a long-term project for every quarterback, Brandon has built a strong foundation through his first two high school seasons. Every move is purposeful - even when he quickens his dropback to account for red zone pressure, the footwork aligns, and he hits each checkpoint in his release the same. Brandon's not afraid to take a hit and not let the impact deter his throw.
Anticipation
Tennessee's offense is timing, timing, timing, and just when you think there can't be more, it's timing again. If you can't throw the football with anticipation, you can't become a successful quarterback in this offense. Brandon built a strong rapport with each of his pass catchers at Grimsley High School this season, showcasing an ability to put a football in the right spot before his target made their break. That says a lot - when a young quarterback can take a mental defense of a defense in presnap, see them adjust after the snap, get a picture of how they are going to move, and find the right window to put the football into, it's a very promising sign.
