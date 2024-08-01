Carson Sneed Sets Commitment Date
2026 four-star tight end Carson Sneed (Nashville, Tenn.) has set a commitment date, and his finalists include the Tennessee Volunteers.
Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed has been on Tennessee's radar for a long time now. His older brother, wide receiver Dayton Sneed, walked onto the team, quickly establishing a close connection between the younger Sneed and the program. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, the Nashville native ranks as the No. 172 prospect in the 2025 class.
Sneed narrowed his recruitment to five schools earlier this summer, focusing on Auburn, Louisville, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. He routinely visits the University of Tennessee and has officially set an early commitment date after a recent trip to Knoxville, Tennessee. He will decide between those five programs on August 5th, and the Vols sit in pole position.
Tennessee currently has zero commitments in the 2026 class but hopes to add two pledges this coming week. Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon commits on Saturday to one of Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, or Tennessee. The Vols also sit in a good position in there, and it's very possible they could land both Brandon and Sneed before the end of next week.
