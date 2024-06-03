Carson Sneed Visits Tennessee For "Night at Neyland" Camp
2026 four-star tight end Carson Sneed (Nashville, Tenn.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their "Night at Neyland" camp this past weekend.
Donelson Christian Academy tight end Carson Sneed has drawn attention from the Tennessee Volunteers since his older brother, wide receiver Dayton Sneed, joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on. The younger Sneed is still eighteen months away from putting his name on a national letter of intent, but Tennessee already has momentum with the talented pass catcher.
Sneed ranks as the No. 156 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He continues to grow into his 6-foot-6 frame throughout his high school career and showcased that during Saturday's "Night at Neyland" camp. Sneed made the short trip from his hometown to compete against some of the Vols' top targets in the 2026 class.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon and Knoxville Catholic wide receiver Tyreek King also made the trip, along with other names. Tennessee is beginning to really set their board for the 2026 recruiting class, and Sneed ranks at the top at the tight end position.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.