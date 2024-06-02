Tyreek King Visits Tennessee For "Night at Neyland"
2026 four-star wide receiver Tyreek King (Knoxville, Tenn.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers for their "Night at Neyland" camp on Saturday.
Knoxville Catholic High School wide receiver Tyreek King is an early target of the Tennessee Volunteers. He amassed 1,125 yards and 12 touchdowns during his sophomore season, enough to earn offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.
The Vols have been in this recruitment for a long time and managed to get him back to campus this past weekend for their "Night at Neyland" camp, where many top 2026 prospects competed against each other. Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon also made the trip down, and Tennessee is believed to be a top contender for his services early in his recruitment.
King ranks as the No. 153 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. This was his first stop at the University of Tennessee this offseason, though we'll see if the Vols attempt to get the talented playmaker back on campus for another unofficial visit later this summer.
