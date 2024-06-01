Faizon Brandon Visiting Tennessee
2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) is visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon is one of the top signal callers in his recruiting cycle, commanding attention from multiple suitors across America. The Tennessee Volunteers invested a lot into his early recruitment and are one of the top candidates for Brandon.
He's got a busy summer with trips planned to Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and Tennessee, and he begins the schedule with a weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee. Head coach Josh Heupel and company identified him as their No. 1 priority early in his recruiting cycle, which has paid dividends with him.
Brandon visited Tennessee for three games this past season, watching their wins against South Carolina and Texas A&M while returning for a home loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. He also visited Rocky Top in April, marking five times he's seen the Vols. Brandon has indicated that he plans to cut his recruitment ahead of his junior season, and Tennessee seems to be in a good position.
